Morecambe firefighter flies out to join rescue mission in cyclone-hit Malawi

Crew Manager Jim Davison left the county on Saturday morning as part of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team.

The team of 27 will support Malawian authorities in the search for survivors of the floods, assisted by specialist equipment which includes lightweight, nimble boats and a drone team.

Support will also include providing shelter and water to thousands of people hit by flooding.

Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Last month, Jim was deployed to Turkey where a devastating earthquake left hundreds of people trapped beneath the rubble after thousands of buildings collapsed.

Jim and fellow colleagues successfully rescued a number of survivors whilst in Turkey including helping to reunite a mother with her baby daughter after she was trapped in rubble, and also saving a 91-year-old woman.