News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
2 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
2 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
3 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Morecambe firefighter flies out to join rescue mission in cyclone-hit Malawi

A Morecambe firefighter is helping save lives in Malawi after the country was hit by Cyclone Freddy.

By Debbie Butler
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT

Crew Manager Jim Davison left the county on Saturday morning as part of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team.

The team of 27 will support Malawian authorities in the search for survivors of the floods, assisted by specialist equipment which includes lightweight, nimble boats and a drone team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Support will also include providing shelter and water to thousands of people hit by flooding.

Crew manager Jim Davison left the county on Saturday morning as part of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team. Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
Crew manager Jim Davison left the county on Saturday morning as part of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team. Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
Crew manager Jim Davison left the county on Saturday morning as part of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team. Picture: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
Most Popular
Read More
23 dogs at Lancaster animal shelter looking for their forever homes

Last month, Jim was deployed to Turkey where a devastating earthquake left hundreds of people trapped beneath the rubble after thousands of buildings collapsed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jim and fellow colleagues successfully rescued a number of survivors whilst in Turkey including helping to reunite a mother with her baby daughter after she was trapped in rubble, and also saving a 91-year-old woman.

Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique are reeling from the effects of Cyclone Freddy with more than 400 people killed and thousands of homes destroyed.

MorecambeMalawiTurkey