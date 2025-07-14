Morecambe fire: what we know the day after major blaze

By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 13:37 BST
Firefighters were still at the scene of a blaze on a Morecambe industrial estate the morning after fire broke out.

At 9.38am on Sunday, (July 13), eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and the drone were called to a commercial building fire on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

The fire service said the fire involved a commercial building which created a significant smoke plume in the area.

The fire is believed to have been at DCL Transport Services on Northgate in Morecambe, next to Bookers Cash and Carry.

People were being urged to stay away from the area due to smoke fumes and for their safety.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen from miles around.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were working as fast as they could to extinguish the fire safely.

At 9.18pm on Sunday the incident was reduced to four fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms.

Crews stayed on scene overnight, and advice remained to keep windows and doors shut if you could see or smell smoke in the area.

At 8.01am on Monday the incident was reduced to one fire engine and one aerial ladder platform.

An aerial photo of the fire on White Lund Industrial Estate on Sunday.

1. White Lund fire

An aerial photo of the fire on White Lund Industrial Estate on Sunday. Photo: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Fire crews are still at the scene of a major blaze on the White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

2. White Lund fire

Fire crews are still at the scene of a major blaze on the White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe. Photo: Gayle Rouncivell

Photo Sales
Plumes of smoke could be seen from the fire on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

3. White Lund fire

Plumes of smoke could be seen from the fire on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe. Photo: Stuart Bannerman

Photo Sales
The aftermath of the fire.

4. White Lund fire

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Gayle Rouncivell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice