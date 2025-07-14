At 9.38am on Sunday, (July 13), eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and the drone were called to a commercial building fire on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

The fire service said the fire involved a commercial building which created a significant smoke plume in the area.

The fire is believed to have been at DCL Transport Services on Northgate in Morecambe, next to Bookers Cash and Carry.

People were being urged to stay away from the area due to smoke fumes and for their safety.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen from miles around.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were working as fast as they could to extinguish the fire safely.

At 9.18pm on Sunday the incident was reduced to four fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms.

Crews stayed on scene overnight, and advice remained to keep windows and doors shut if you could see or smell smoke in the area.

At 8.01am on Monday the incident was reduced to one fire engine and one aerial ladder platform.

1 . White Lund fire An aerial photo of the fire on White Lund Industrial Estate on Sunday. Photo: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Photo Sales

2 . White Lund fire Fire crews are still at the scene of a major blaze on the White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe. Photo: Gayle Rouncivell Photo Sales

3 . White Lund fire Plumes of smoke could be seen from the fire on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe. Photo: Stuart Bannerman Photo Sales

4 . White Lund fire The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Gayle Rouncivell Photo Sales