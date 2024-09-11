Morecambe FC partners with autism charity to provide sensory packs at home ground

Morecambe FC Community Foundation have partnered with Bee Unique to provide sensory packs at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, to provide a safe spectating environment for those diagnosed with or in the medical diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bee Unique is a West Cumbria-based charity with the aim of embracing, educating and entertaining those diagnosed with and those engaged in the medical diagnosis of Autism, whilst also supporting their families and carers.

The aim is to provide a free loan service to families and individuals who may need some support to improve their matchday experience. This could include ear defenders to reduce noise, or simple fidget toys to help keep calm during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The packs have been funded by the Premier League Fans Fund with help from the fundraising efforts of friends at BUPA.

Morecambe FC has partnered with an autism charity to provide sensory packs at their home ground.

Stuart Glover, CEO of Morecambe FC Community Foundation, said: “These packs have been put together to help our fans who may need some additional support during games.

“We hope that by providing them, more people with autism will feel more comfortable coming to games and being part of the Morecambe FC family.

“This is part of our wider engagement plan for fans which will hopefully see more people from our diverse community coming to cheer on Morecambe FC!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, and details on how to book your pack, email [email protected], or call 01524 412125.

Bee Unique is the vision of Nadia Shaw and Dave Parsons, parents and carers to two amazing non verbal little boys, both diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Condition with Associated Learning Difficulties.

Visit https://beeuniquecharity.co.uk/ for more information.