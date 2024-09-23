Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morecambe garage is celebrating after scooping a top British award.

Westgate Tyres picked up the Community Hero Award at the British Independent Garage of the Year Awards 2024, held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

Jane Bailey, who runs Westgate Tyres with her husband Graham and daughters, Sophie and Emma, said: “Independent Garage Awards Community Hero Award for all our work that we do within the community!

“We are so proud. This is our 21st award and our local community is so important to us, so it’s a real honour to win this award.”

Westgate Tyres at the British Independent Garage of the Year Awards 2024. Picture credit: Westgate Tyres.

Customers posted their congratulations on the family business’ Facebook page.

Sharon Grieve said: “Congratulations, never go anywhere else, service amazing. Well deserved.”

Nigel Jackson added: “Excellent, well deserved recognition for the hard work everyone involved has done.”

The Garage of the Year Awards recognise garages, industry suppliers and standout stars from the length and breadth of Britain, with award categories highlighting all aspects of running a successful garage business.