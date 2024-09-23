Morecambe family business wins top national award

By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 12:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Morecambe garage is celebrating after scooping a top British award.

Westgate Tyres picked up the Community Hero Award at the British Independent Garage of the Year Awards 2024, held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

Jane Bailey, who runs Westgate Tyres with her husband Graham and daughters, Sophie and Emma, said: “Independent Garage Awards Community Hero Award for all our work that we do within the community!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are so proud. This is our 21st award and our local community is so important to us, so it’s a real honour to win this award.”

Westgate Tyres at the British Independent Garage of the Year Awards 2024. Picture credit: Westgate Tyres.Westgate Tyres at the British Independent Garage of the Year Awards 2024. Picture credit: Westgate Tyres.
Westgate Tyres at the British Independent Garage of the Year Awards 2024. Picture credit: Westgate Tyres.

Customers posted their congratulations on the family business’ Facebook page.

Sharon Grieve said: “Congratulations, never go anywhere else, service amazing. Well deserved.”

Nigel Jackson added: “Excellent, well deserved recognition for the hard work everyone involved has done.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Garage of the Year Awards recognise garages, industry suppliers and standout stars from the length and breadth of Britain, with award categories highlighting all aspects of running a successful garage business.

Related topics:Morecambe