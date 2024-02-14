Morecambe driver seriously injured woman in village
Salveture Lebaldi, 29, of Poulton Road, Morecambe, admitted the charge that on August 12, 2023 at Over Kellet he caused serious injury to a woman by driving a car without due care and attention.
He also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance, both on August 12, 2023 at Over Kellet.
Lebaldi was given a 12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work, 10 days rehabilitation and 12 months of mental health treatment.
He was also disqualified from driving for one year and ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim.