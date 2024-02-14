Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Salveture Lebaldi, 29, of Poulton Road, Morecambe, admitted the charge that on August 12, 2023 at Over Kellet he caused serious injury to a woman by driving a car without due care and attention.

He also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance, both on August 12, 2023 at Over Kellet.

Lebaldi was given a 12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work, 10 days rehabilitation and 12 months of mental health treatment.