Morecambe dance students to perform with X Factor stars G4 in Christmas show

Students from The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) Morecambe & Lancaster have been invited to perform with X Factor stars G4 at the illustrious Blackpool Tower Ballroom on December 12.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
The ITV X-Factor stars are performing for their G4: Christmas Tour which visits more than 30 beautiful cathedrals around the country throughout November and December.

The PQA students will join G4 for festive numbers including: O Holy Night, Silent Night and Walking in the Air.

Students will also perform two of their own songs, Sleigh Ride and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Morecambe dance students will perform with X Factor stars G4 at a Christmas show at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom. Picture by Brian Thomas.Morecambe dance students will perform with X Factor stars G4 at a Christmas show at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom. Picture by Brian Thomas.
Morecambe dance students will perform with X Factor stars G4 at a Christmas show at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom. Picture by Brian Thomas.
PQA Student Emily said: “This is the first time I’ll be performing on a stage to an audience and I’m so excited for the experience! I never would have done this last year and PQA has given me the confidence to sing in front of people that aren’t just my mum and dad!”

Mairead Croly Principal of PQA Morecambe & Lancaster said:“I’m so thrilled to be able to offer this amazing opportunity to our students and to perform in such an iconic venue!

“What a wonderful Christmas treat! Rehearsals are about to get under way but we are still accepting new students who might want to take part in this fantastic event!”

PQA Location opened in 2022 and operates from Bay Leadership Academy, LA3 1AB every Saturday from 9.45am-1pm, welcoming children and young people aged four – 18 years through their doors to enjoy specialist classes taught by industry professionals.

Dance students from The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Morecambe have been invited to perform with X Factor stars G4 in their Christmas show. Picture by Brian Thomas.Dance students from The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Morecambe have been invited to perform with X Factor stars G4 in their Christmas show. Picture by Brian Thomas.
Dance students from The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Morecambe have been invited to perform with X Factor stars G4 in their Christmas show. Picture by Brian Thomas.

For more information about PQA Morecambe & Lancaster please contact Principal Mairead on 07481 080 293 or [email protected].

Visit PQA Morecambe & Lancaster https://www.pqacademy.com/

