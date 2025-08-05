Morecambe dad killed teenage son after cocaine-fuelled epileptic fit at wheel

A Morecambe dad who killed his teenage son after he ignored medical advice to stop driving has been jailed for 10 years.

Daniel Burba, 31, had an epileptic fit at the wheel of his wife’s Peugeot Bipper van which swerved off the M6 near Lancaster and hit a tree on April 20.

His front-seat passenger, Ryan Morgan, 14, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33.

Police said Burba should not have been driving the Bipper for many reasons.

Weeks before the fatal collision he had been told he was not allowed to drive because of a medical condition, having been diagnosed with epilepsy.

This condition was made worse by the use of illegal drugs.

However, Burba was found to be four times over the limit for cocaine and its derivative benzoylecgonine. He was also found to have traces of amphetamine in his system.

Burba had suffered an epileptic fit moments before the collision, aggravated by his use of cocaine.

Burba only holds a provisional driving licence and was also not insured to drive the Bipper.

Other motorists described the Bipper to be driving with its hazard lights flashing and in an ‘erratic manner’ and in excess of the 70mph speed limit. This led to a subsequent loss of control where the Bipper sharply veered to the left, leaving the carriageway to the nearside and up the grass embankment where it struck a tree.

The force of the collision caused the vehicle to roll over.

Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with a Home Office Post Mortem examination concluding that he died as a result of head injuries.

Burba was taken to hospital but was discharged later in the week, and subsequently arrested upon his release from hospital.

Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured and drug driving.

Appearing in the dock at Preston Crown Court today (August 5) he was jailed for 10 years and banned from driving for 14 years and five months.

He was also told he must take an extended re-test if he ever wants to get behind the wheel again.

In a victim impact statement to the court, Ryan’s mum said: “My heart is broken and I don’t see it healing. I haven’t grieved properly because I feel if I start to let myself go, I’ll never stop, so even though I’m struggling daily, I’m also trying to be strong for my two daughters.”

She continued: “I feel that no amount of time Daniel will serve will ever be enough for taking Ryan’s life. Not only did he take my boy’s life, he took my boy’s future. My boy will never grow and be a father, go to work and follow his dreams or travel.

"He didn’t even get to finish school. He hasn’t ever had a chance to experience life. It’s so unfair because Ryan did have a beautiful heart. He wanted to be a policeman. He would have changed the world. He made it a better place in the short time he was here. He made everyone smile who came into contact with him. He had a smile that lit up the room.

“Daniel has taken all that and more. Daniel has taken a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend and cousin. He had so much to live for. The fact that Daniel knew he wasn’t allowed to drive due to his seizures, plus a lack of licence and insurance is just disgusting.”

Sgt Martin Wilcock, Senior Investigating Officer at our Road Policing Unit, said: “No sentence will ever make up for any loss of life, particularly in these tragic circumstances.

"However, Daniel Burba will have the rest of his life to reflect upon the catastrophic consequences his decision to consume drugs and then get behind the wheel have had. Sadly, his son will not.

“I hope the outcome of this case sends a strong message out to anyone who is considering driving, having been told by a doctor not to. Or anyone who is considering driving, having consumed drugs or alcohol.

“As is so very obvious from this case, you run the risk of taking a life but also ruining many others – including your own.”

He added: “This was a major incident that resulted in the closure of the motorway for a significant period of time. We know there was some frustration at the time, but we hope the public understand that the carriageway needed to be closed to facilitate the investigation work that resulted in this conviction and significant sentence.”