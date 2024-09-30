Morecambe dad issues update after son collapsed and died on Jet2 flight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grief-stricken family of a dad who tragically died on a flight home from Bulgaria with his children has confirmed that his body has now been brought back to the UK.

Chris Neill was on board a Jet2 flight destined for Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Burgas, Bulgaria, on Monday, September 16, when he experienced chest pains.

This medical emergency led to the plane's diversion and an emergency landing in Cologne, Germany.

It is suspected that the father-of-two suffered a major heart attack.

A GoFundme page was launched by Mal Neill from Morecambe to bring his son Chris home after he passed away on his way home from holiday.

His dad, Mal Neill, who runs The Berkeley Hotel in Morecambe, paid tribute to his son a week after his death as he and Chris's mum, Lesley, urgently tried to raise funds to repatriate their 40-year-old son's body from Germany.

Mal, 68, has now confirmed Chris's body has been repatriated to the UK.

In Mal's tribute to his son, he praised Jet2 and asked for help in raising money to get his son home from Germany where his body remains.

He said: "He was a staunch Everton fan and brought his children up as Everton fans.

"He lived life to the full and he was bubbly. He was 6ft 4in and went to the gym every day, he was massive. He lived for his children and when I was going through photos for the GoFundMe there are so many of him and his sons.

"He was full of fun, bubbly, he would do anything for anybody. I know people say that when someone dies but he would have. He was really liked by everyone."

A GoFundMe page in memory of Chris, who was flying with his two sons Reece, 19, and Archie, eight, as well as Reece's girlfriend, has raised £23,772 with the money covering the cost of the repatriation, German medical bills and funeral costs.

Mal Neill said: “We have closed the gofundme page raising money to bring my sons body home from Germany. He is now home.

“Total raised £23,772. With gofundme taking fees of £1,005, we end up with £22,768.

“Any money left after undertakers, flight and funeral costs, there may be a little left over for my grandchildren.

“Thank you from me, Colette, Thomas, Christopher’s mum, Lesley and his kids Reece and Archie.”