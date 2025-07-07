Morecambe cross bay walk cancelled after hole appears in river
Michael Wilson, the King’s Guide to the Sands said on Facebook: “Sunday July 6 bay walk is now cancelled - we are out on the bay now with a small corporate walk and a hole has appeared in the river making it unsafe to cross.
"Due to the heavy rain and river water coming from Shap the river will rise causing a great concern.
“Safety is our priority and we understand a lot of people will be disappointed but we do not take any risks on the bay/
“Please get in touch and we can rearrange your walk
“All changes are to be done via email - [email protected].
“Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”
Bay Hospitals Charity said on Facebook: “Cross Bay Walk, Sunday July 6 is cancelled.
“Apologies for the inconvenience, however safety is our main concern. We will contact all walkers this week with an update.”