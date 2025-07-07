Morecambe cross bay walk cancelled after hole appears in river

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:14 BST
The Bay Hospitals Charity cross bay walk on Sunday was cancelled due to safety concerns.

Michael Wilson, the King’s Guide to the Sands said on Facebook: “Sunday July 6 bay walk is now cancelled - we are out on the bay now with a small corporate walk and a hole has appeared in the river making it unsafe to cross.

"Due to the heavy rain and river water coming from Shap the river will rise causing a great concern.

“Safety is our priority and we understand a lot of people will be disappointed but we do not take any risks on the bay/

Michael Wilson, King's Guide to the Sands, in the hole that has appeared in the river in Morecambe Bay.placeholder image
Michael Wilson, King's Guide to the Sands, in the hole that has appeared in the river in Morecambe Bay.

“Please get in touch and we can rearrange your walk

“All changes are to be done via email - [email protected].

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Bay Hospitals Charity said on Facebook: “Cross Bay Walk, Sunday July 6 is cancelled.

“Apologies for the inconvenience, however safety is our main concern. We will contact all walkers this week with an update.”

