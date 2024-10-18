Morecambe councillor pays tribute to ‘amazing lady’ during heartfelt speech about dance teacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morecambe councillor has paid an emotional tribute to popular dance teacher Joyce Warrington, who passed away recently.

Joyce Roach, known to many across the Lancaster and Morecambe area as Joyce Warrington, passed away earlier this month aged 93.

Joyce taught numerous children and young people how to dance, and also choreographed and produced many musical theatre productions on the local amateur dramatics scene over several decades.

Speaking during a Lancashire County Council meeting this week, Coun Margaret Pattison spoke of Joyce’s contribution to the community as a county councillor as well as dance tutor.

Joyce Roach (nee Warrington).

“I feel proud to stand here today in County Hall to give my tribute to an amazing lady and county councillor Joyce Roach MBE, who served on Lancashire County Council from 1985-1989,” Coun Pattison said.

"Joyce was not only a fantastic county councillor but brought life to the world of dance, theartre and festivals.

“Joyce taught my two daughters to dance, making them the strong women they are today.

“Since 1959 Joyce opened her own dancing school, when in the 70s and 80s the school became one of the biggest dancing schools in Lancashire winning many school cups and medals.

“Over the years Joyce gave hundreds of adults and children confidence to perform on stage giving the audience a sense of happiness to relax from the big wide world for a few hours.

“I remember once at a dance festival Joyce had a group of dancers on stage - the music stopped working so Joyce managed to hum the music for at least two-and-a-half minutes so the dancers could perform.

“Joyce never gave up.

"RIP Joyce, we will miss you.”