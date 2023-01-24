Morecambe Corrie actress Helen Worth awarded MBE
Coronation Street actress Helen Worth who grew up in Morecambe has spoken of her pride after being made an MBE by the "gorgeous" Prince of Wales.
She received the award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony which saw England's chief nurse Ruth May also receive honours from William.
Mrs Worth, (born Cathryn Helen Wigglesworth), who has played Gail Platt on the soap since 1974, and was brought up in Morecambe, told the PA news agency: "He (William) was so lovely, so easy. He asked all the right questions. He was very complimentary."
She added: "It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.
"But to receive it in this beautiful building and to be able to walk through it and look at all these pictures and tapestries, I love castles and houses in history, and so for me to come here today is just absolutely wonderful."
She said she plans to celebrate the day with her husband and her friends in Windsor after staying overnight in a hotel.
"I think we might find a few more reasons to celebrate” she laughed.
"To have had a job and one that I love, and to be able to work in it is quite extraordinary. And then to get an award for it is just the icing on the cake.
"I have a little time off to begin with but I will walk in with my medal the day I do.
"There are quite a few medals scattered around the cast. They've all already been given them. I'm bringing up the rear really."