She received the award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony which saw England's chief nurse Ruth May also receive honours from William.

Mrs Worth, (born Cathryn Helen Wigglesworth), who has played Gail Platt on the soap since 1974, and was brought up in Morecambe, told the PA news agency: "He (William) was so lovely, so easy. He asked all the right questions. He was very complimentary."

She added: "It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.

PABest Actress Helen Worth, from London, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to drama. Picture date: Tuesday January 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Investiture. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

"But to receive it in this beautiful building and to be able to walk through it and look at all these pictures and tapestries, I love castles and houses in history, and so for me to come here today is just absolutely wonderful."

She said she plans to celebrate the day with her husband and her friends in Windsor after staying overnight in a hotel.

"I think we might find a few more reasons to celebrate” she laughed.

"To have had a job and one that I love, and to be able to work in it is quite extraordinary. And then to get an award for it is just the icing on the cake.

Actress Helen Worth after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday January 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Investiture. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

"I have a little time off to begin with but I will walk in with my medal the day I do.

"There are quite a few medals scattered around the cast. They've all already been given them. I'm bringing up the rear really."

