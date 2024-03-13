Morecambe company wins major accolades at UK awards ceremony staving off competition from the likes of Samsung and Music Magpie
Mazuma Mobile was one of only two companies in the UK to win two categories at this year's Mobile News Awards, which took place at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, London.
The business won the Best Recycling Programme and Best Secondary Market Provider awards, staving off the challenge of some major competition from the likes of Samsung and Music Magpie along the way.
A huge mention was made on the evening for the company's new ‘Mazuma to your Door’ scheme which allows people to conveniently trade in their devices without leaving the house – and supports people with accessibility issues.
Craig Smith, Managing Director, said: "To win two categories on the evening was absolutely amazing.
“These are industry leading awards and to be up there with some huge names is fantastic. I am so proud of what the company has achieved and so proud of our staff.''