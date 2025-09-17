Morecambe community markets are back alongside Prom Fest live music festival

Morecambe community markets are back in September and December.

Morecambe’s festive community markets are back — alongside Prom Fest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Browse artisan stalls, discover local food and gifts, and enjoy live music and entertainment from Prom Fest — all in the heart of Morecambe.

Perfect for Christmas shopping, a family day out, and festive cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Morecambe community market takes place on Saturday September 27, 10am to 5pm, with stalls on Market Street, Euston Road, New Town Square and Victoria Street.

The second Morecambe community market takes place on Saturday December 20, 10am to 5pm (free parking in Lancaster City Council car parks, except the railway station).

Bring the family along for face painting and other activities.

Follow Morecambe BID on Facebook for updates about the festive community markets in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prom Fest is back created by local pubs and bars, for the community on September 26 to 28 at multiple venues across Morecambe.

It’s a celebration of Morecambe’s community, live music scene, and independent venues.

Across one unmissable weekend, multiple venues will come alive with incredible live performances, from intimate acoustic sets to full-band gigs and DJs.

Visit Prom Fest September 2025 on Facebook for more information.