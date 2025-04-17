Morecambe Comic Con returns to town this weekend
The event takes place Easter Sunday April 20 and Bank Holiday Monday April 21 at The Platform, Morecambe from 10am to 4pm each day.
The free to enter event will once again be bringing Star Wars, Sci-fi, Superhero characters and costumers to pose for photos.
There will be Cosplay and Cosplay competitions both days.
Mascot Meet & Greets:
Sunday: 10am - TMNT Raphael
11am - Spongebob
12pm - Lego Superman
1pm - Yoshi
2pm - Minecraft Steve
3pm - Tails
Monday: 10am - Yoshi
11am - Lego Superman
12pm - Spongebob
1pm - TMNT Raphael
2pm - Tails
3pm - Minecraft Steve
There will be photo opportunities on the stage.
If that isn’t enough - there are fantastic stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery boxes and bags and more.
A spokesman for Morecambe Comic Con said: “We would like to make this one our biggest turnout to date, so why not join us on Sunday or Monday.......or both days!”
Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/morecambecomiccon