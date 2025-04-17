Morecambe Comic Con returns to town this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe Comic Con returns to the town for its free event this weekend.

The event takes place Easter Sunday April 20 and Bank Holiday Monday April 21 at The Platform, Morecambe from 10am to 4pm each day.

The free to enter event will once again be bringing Star Wars, Sci-fi, Superhero characters and costumers to pose for photos.

There will be Cosplay and Cosplay competitions both days.

Mascot Meet & Greets:

Sunday: 10am - TMNT Raphael

11am - Spongebob

12pm - Lego Superman

1pm - Yoshi

2pm - Minecraft Steve

3pm - Tails

Monday: 10am - Yoshi

11am - Lego Superman

12pm - Spongebob

1pm - TMNT Raphael

2pm - Tails

3pm - Minecraft Steve

There will be photo opportunities on the stage.

If that isn’t enough - there are fantastic stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery boxes and bags and more.

A spokesman for Morecambe Comic Con said: “We would like to make this one our biggest turnout to date, so why not join us on Sunday or Monday.......or both days!”

Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/morecambecomiccon