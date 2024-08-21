Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe's Comic Con returns this bank holiday weekend with plenty on offer.

The free to enter event will once again be bringing characters and costumers, Cosplay and Cosplay competition, photo opportunities, mascot meet and greets and more.

Special guest Nigel Parkinson, the man who brings Dennis the Menace to life in comics, will be at the Comic Con.

Nigel will be happy to chat to fans, signing comics and drawing caricatures.

Transformers will be arriving at Morecambe Comic Con this weekend.

There are also stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery bags and more.

There will be timed meet and greets on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday:

10am Spongebob

11am Mario/Yoshi

12am Bowser

1pm Pikachu

2pm Lego Deadpool

3pm Sonic

Bank Holiday Monday

10am Sonic

11am Bowser

12am Lego Deadpool

1pm Mario/Yoshi

2pm Spongebob

3pm Pikachu

Bank Holiday Monday the amazing Transformers, Optimus Prime & Bumblebee along with the Transformers Camero Cars will be making an appearance.

Morecambe Comic Con takes place at The Platform in Morecambe on Sunday August 25 and Bank Holiday Monday August 26, 10am-4pm both days.