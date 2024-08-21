Morecambe Comic Con returns to town this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The free to enter event will once again be bringing characters and costumers, Cosplay and Cosplay competition, photo opportunities, mascot meet and greets and more.
Special guest Nigel Parkinson, the man who brings Dennis the Menace to life in comics, will be at the Comic Con.
Nigel will be happy to chat to fans, signing comics and drawing caricatures.
There are also stalls selling Comic Con merchandise including toys, collectables, horror, anime, Lego, artwork, comics, Pokemon cards, plushies, retro gaming, mystery bags and more.
There will be timed meet and greets on Sunday and Monday.
Sunday:
10am Spongebob
11am Mario/Yoshi
12am Bowser
1pm Pikachu
2pm Lego Deadpool
3pm Sonic
Bank Holiday Monday
10am Sonic
11am Bowser
12am Lego Deadpool
1pm Mario/Yoshi
2pm Spongebob
3pm Pikachu
Bank Holiday Monday the amazing Transformers, Optimus Prime & Bumblebee along with the Transformers Camero Cars will be making an appearance.
Morecambe Comic Con takes place at The Platform in Morecambe on Sunday August 25 and Bank Holiday Monday August 26, 10am-4pm both days.