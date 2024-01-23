Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A touching tribute to the 23 cocklers who lost their lives after being trapped by incoming tides in the bay is being hosted by charity More Music on West End Beach, on Sunday February 4 from 4.30-6pm.

The event will include music, warm drinks, braziers, lanterns on which people can write messages and thoughts, and finally the lighting of a fire in the shape of a boat.

The beach event will be followed with music and food at More Music in Devonshire Road, featuring the Long Walk Chinese Ensemble, and internationally renowned flautist and cook Guo Yue.

An event on Morecambe beach will make the 20th anniversary of the cockling tragedy. Picture: Jonathan Bean Photography

A More Music spokesperson said: “At this event we will think about their [the victims’] lives and commit to making the world a safer, better place for all.

“Please join More Music to send your wishes and thoughts out on the tide and in the wind.”

The day after on Monday, February 5, memorial services will be held to mark the 20th anniversary of the cockling disaster.

The first service will be on the shore by Archers cafe at Red Bank Farm in Bolton-le-Sands at 11am.

A memorial service will be held at Morecambe RNLI Lifeboat Station to mark the 20th anniversary of the Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy.

Revd Susan Seed of Slyne with Hest parish and her colleague Revd Peter Hamborg, vicar at Bolton-le-Sands are holding the service and are inviting local schoolchildren, parishioners and local residents to attend.

During the service there will be some background as to what happened on that fateful night, a time of silent remembrance, poems and reflections written by school children will be read, and there will be a short Bible reading and prayers.

A candlelight vigil and memorial service will start at 6pm at the memorial dedicated to the Chinese cocklers close to RNLI Lifeboat Station on Morecambe Promenade.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Dennison is inviting members of the public wanting to pay their respects to bring along candles and lanterns.

Candles will also be available at the memorial from 5.45pm.

The service will be led by the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Revd Philip North.

The deaths of the 23 Chinese people on February 5, 2004, highlighted the desperate plight of exploited migrant workers who often travel thousands of miles in the search for a better life.

It also confirmed the danger of Morecambe Bay and its shifting sands.