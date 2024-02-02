News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe cockling tragedy 20 years on: pictures show touching tributes over the years

Monday February 5 will see 20 years since the Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy which claimed the lives of 23 Chinese cocklers.
By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT

Many of the pictures we have chosen to publish here were taken by our photographers at events to mark the 10th and fifth anniversaries of that fateful evening in 2004.

Our thoughts are with all those who lost their lives, and their families and loved ones, as the 20th anniversary approaches.

A rake used for cockling visible on the sands on the 10th anniversary of the cockling disaster in 2014.

A rake used for cockling visible on the sands on the 10th anniversary of the cockling disaster in 2014. Photo: Garth Hamer

Memorial at Hest Bank, scene of the cockling tragedy.

Memorial at Hest Bank, scene of the cockling tragedy. Photo: NEIL CROSS

From left, Alan Sledmore, Stephen Clarke and Phil Forster with cockle bags, picked on the night of the tragedy, which were uncovered by the waters of the River Kent in Morecambe Bay in 2014, around the time of the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

From left, Alan Sledmore, Stephen Clarke and Phil Forster with cockle bags, picked on the night of the tragedy, which were uncovered by the waters of the River Kent in Morecambe Bay in 2014, around the time of the 10th anniversary of the disaster. Photo: Garth Hamer

A submerged 4x4 believed to have been used to transport the Chinese cocklers on the night of the tragedy, which was revealed by the waters of the River Kent in Morecambe Bay in 2014, 10 years after the disaster.

A submerged 4x4 believed to have been used to transport the Chinese cocklers on the night of the tragedy, which was revealed by the waters of the River Kent in Morecambe Bay in 2014, 10 years after the disaster. Photo: Garth Hamer

