Morecambe church raising funds to install historic organ as part of coronation project

St Barnabas Church on Regent Road has launched a Coronation Organ Project to celebrate the Accession and Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and needs to raise £110,000 to install a magnificent 1865 Father Willis organ in the church.

So far, the church have raised £90,000 through private donations and grants, including the Pilling Trust and Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund.

But they still need at least another £20,000 to be able to complete the project.

The current organ at the church is in a very poor condition and needs replacing. Picture from St Barnabas Church Morecambe.

A spokesman said: “Our current organ, built by Wadsworth and Brother in 1913, is in a very poor condition.

"We sought advice from Paul Hale, a member of the Association of Accredited Organ Advisors who concluded this instrument has passed the stage where restoration can be justified.

“After three years of searching, we have salvaged a redundant Willis organ from a closed United Reformed Church in Weybridge.

"This instrument is in excellent condition and has been well maintained.

The dismantled organ is being stored in the north aisle of the church until fundraising is complete. Picture from St Barnabas Church in Morecambe.

"The variety of stops provide excellent tonal “colour” to accompany our services, and also to play a significant amount of the solo organ repertoire.

"We have sought advice from a number of organists and independent experts, and all have agreed that this organ is an almost perfect instrument for our church building.

"It will be installed by Gary Owens of GO Organ Builders.”

The organ was dismantled and moved to St Barnabas in February 2023, and will be installed in the church in 2024. Picture from St Barnabas Church in Morecambe.

The Willis organ was built in 1865.

Father Willis himself gave the opening recital on the instrument, and the organ was expanded further by the Willis firm throughout the twentieth century.

An electro-pneumatic action with detached console was provided in 1957, and the first recital on this was given by Harold Darke.

The organ has been very well maintained and cared for, being used to accompany choirs and for many organ recitals which continued until the church was sadly forced to close. Minister Michael Hodgson and his congregation were keen for the organ to be saved and given a new home.

Henry Willis (1821-1901) was the foremost organ builder of the Victorian era. Picture from St Barnabas Church in Morecambe.

Who was Henry Willis?

Henry Willis (1821-1901) was the foremost organ builder of the Victorian era. He is called "Father" Willis as he is widely regarded as the father of British organ building.

In 1851, he created the largest organ at the Great Exhibition with 70 speaking stops.

This was later moved to Winchester Cathedral.

During his career, he built around 1000 instruments, including the organs at the Royal Albert Hall, St Paul's Cathedral and many other British cathedrals, parishes and concert halls.

The company he founded in 1845, Henry Willis & Sons remained in his family until 1997.

Willis organs are renowned for their quality of craftsmanship and tone.

How to help

Donate online at https://givealittle.co/campaigns/d19b34b7-ada0-43fa-837e-a9d6b34e0a82

Sponsor a pipe https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8yS3YjW2dJ-CF1cvXNYwGp6JB7_YK0QFjWnWc0HDsnfAQ1A/viewform

Sponsor a stop – coming soon

Join the mailing list for project and parish news https://mailchi.mp/504b8c88927b/st-barnabas-morecambe

The church is working on a range of coronation organ merchandise -coming soon!

