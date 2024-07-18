Morecambe Christmas markets coming to town
There will be three days of festivities on November 22, 23 and 24 from 11am to 7pm all three days.
The huge Christmas market will be made up of the best local crafters, traders and businesses who will fill the park.
There will also be fun fair rides for children.
Hot food, drinks, and delicious desserts will be available.
A spokesperson for Morecambe Event Co who organise the markets said: “This year will be even bigger and even better than last year, with plenty of surprises to come!
“Keep track of progress, stall holders, entertainment, and everything else to do with the markets on our Facebook page.
“See you all in November!
Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2658064581023722/?ref=newsfeed for more information on the Christmas markets.