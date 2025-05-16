Morecambe charity launches Bay Cycle Way 10th birthday challenge

Bay Cycle Way marker, Glasson Dock. Picture: Wildey Media.

Morecambe Bay Partnership is inviting people to take on the 81-mile Bay Cycle Way this summer, to help celebrate the route’s 10th birthday and raise money for the bay.

By taking part, participants can enjoy the glorious Morecambe Bay scenery and raise vital funds to protect Morecambe Bay’s spectacular nature, precious heritage and support a wide range of community projects that help everyone access the Bay’s coast and countryside.

Four challenges have been created to encourage as many people as possible to take part with all levels of cycling ability.

There’s a one-day challenge for experienced riders; a ‘Sunrise to Sunset’ team challenge aimed at business and cycle clubs; a gentler ‘Take your Time’ challenge for those who want to cover the route at leisure over the summer; and a family friendly shorter off-road challenge.

Crossing the Millenium Bridge, Lancaster. Picture: Wildey Media.

All challenges will ensure riders get chance to experience stunning Bay views, alongside the very best nature, heritage, hospitality and attractions the Bay has to offer.

Morecambe Bay Partnership CEO Sarah Mason said: “The Bay Cycle Way has become very popular over the last 10 years. This challenge is a way for people to enjoy the ride and give something back to Morecambe Bay itself. It’s easy to register and you can set up a personal sponsorship page through Just Giving meaning friends and family can get behind your challenge and raise more money for projects that help people, places and nature around the Bay.”

Team Leader, Michelle Cooper, added: “We want this challenge to appeal to people from all walks of life - from experienced elite riders to those who are less confident or don’t have the same stamina but still want to challenge themselves and try something new.

"With a low-cost registration fee of just £10 per person (or per family in the shorter challenge) we hope lots of people will give it a try.

"Everyone can have the chance to get their name on the inaugural Bay Cycle Way Roll of Honour alongside entry into prize draws.”

All registered participants will receive a pack filled with helpful information, a guide to setting up their fundraiser and ideas to get the most out of the ride plus free souvenir t-shirts are on offer to anyone raising over £300.

All funds raised by the Challenge events will help to support Morecambe Bay’s internationally significant and vulnerable nature, its precious heritage and a wide range of community and youth projects.

The Bay Cycle Way was created in 2015 by Morecambe Bay Partnership with Sustrans.

This long-distance cycle way hugs the coastline of Morecambe Bay taking in 81 miles of awe-inspiring sea, sand, mountains and sky, from Walney Island to Glasson Dock.

Since its launch, the Bay Cycle Way has become a well-loved signature route around Morecambe Bay bringing new cycling tourism and health and wellbeing opportunities to the Bay area.

To find out more about the challenges and how to register visit https://www.morecambebay.org.uk/what-we-do/stories/bay-cycle-way-challenge