Morecambe charity calls on community to donate to Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army in Morecambe is calling on the community to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal and support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Salvation Army centres in Morecambe and Carnforth distributed more than 1,200 gifts throughout the area and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader, Captain Tracy Collis, said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families

and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling

the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The Salvation Army has churches in Morecambe, located on Balmoral Road, and in Carnforth, located on Preston Street, and will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys until Saturday November 30. Donations can also be made at The Salvation Army’s charity shops; Euston Road in Morecambe, Market Street in Carnforth and Market Street in Lancaster.

For people that are unable to donate a toy but wish to contribute to the appeal, financial donations can be made via JustGiving at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thesalvationarmychristmas-2024-230

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

People can also donate through The Entertainer’s Big Toy appeal. Customers can buy an extra toy to donate when they visit a store or shop online at TheToyShop.com. For each toy donated, The Entertainer will also add a toy, doubling the number for children who might go without. Each Entertainer store is connected with a local Salvation Army church or centre who will collect and distribute the toys as part of the wider Christmas Present Appeal.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal