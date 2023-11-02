Morecambe charity calls on community to donate to Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army in Morecambe is calling on the community to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal and support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Morecambe Salvation Army distributed gifts to 682 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader Captain Tracy Collis said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their

The Salvation Army is launching its Christmas Present Appeal in Morecambe.

home.

"We have seen the devastating effect of the cost-of-living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

“The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have nothing.

"We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some comfort and joy to people who are struggling the most.”

The church on Balmoral Road will be collecting donations of new and unwrapped toys until Friday, December 1.

The Salvation Army will then sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

People wishing to donate can drop their generous contribution at the church and community centre on Balmoral Road in Morecambe and The Salvation Army charity shops in Morecambe, Carnforth and Lancaster.

For people that wish to make a financial donation, The Salvation Army Morecambe has a JustGiving page dedicated to its work in and around the local

area at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tsa-community-support-000341

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports

equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

People can also donate through The Entertainer’s Big Toy appeal between November 6 – 25. Customers can buy an extra toy to donate when they visit a store or shop online at

www.thetoyshop.com/big-toy-appeal For each toy donated, The Entertainer will also add a toy, doubling the number for children who might go without. Each Entertainer store is connected with a local Salvation Army church or centre who will collect and distribute the toys as part of the wider Christmas Present Appeal.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/donate