Morecambe carer wins top accolade at Great British Care Awards
Jackie Baines, representing Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home, overcame the competition to claim the Ancillary Worker Award at the regional final held in Manchester.
The Great British Care Awards honour individuals who have gone the extra mile to help improve the lives of residents within their care.
Judges concluded that Jackie exemplifies Anchor’s values every day, consistently going above and beyond in every role she’s held - from housekeeping, to team leader, and now as an administrator.
Following her win, Jackie will advance on to the national final at the ICC in Birmingham, which takes place on March 14 2025.
Stephanie Webster, home manager of Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home said: “This is a wonderful achievement by Jackie who fully deserves this recognition of her passion and ability.
“Jackie is a delight to work with and all our residents love her too! She’s an incredible part of our team and makes working at Anchor’s Eric Morecambe House care home a joy.”
Jackie was delighted to win at the regional final, saying: “It’s amazing! I was so happy just to be nominated but I honestly can’t believe I’ve won! I love doing what I do and it’s wonderful to be recognised by the judges in the Ancillary Worker Award category.
“I'm just so grateful to everyone who nominated and supported me in getting to this stage. I hope I do the North West proud at the upcoming national finals!”
