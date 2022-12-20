Morecambe care home boss blasts thieves after vulnerable residents left without water

Rod Taylor said an emergency supply of water has been stolen from outside Arnside Lodge, one of many businesses and homes without water after United Utilities turned off the supply for 24 hours due to multiple pipe leaks and bursts on the network.

He branded it ‘ a callous act of selfishness.’

Rod Taylor said on Facebook: “We have just received a message to say that the water supplies to our residential homes in Morecambe will be cut off in the next hour for the next 24 hours whilst work is ongoing.

Arnside Lodge in Morecambe where bottles of water left for residents were stolen. Picture from Google Street View.

"We received emergency supplies of bottled water from UU in the early hours of Sunday morning, a full pallet outside Thornton Lodge and another outside Arnside Lodge, placed on the drive on Derwent Avenue, and Springfield Lodge also received a supply.

"We moved the Thornton Lodge delivery inside for security reasons yesterday as cars were stopping and people helping themselves, however, as the pallet at Arnside Lodge was on one of our drives, we thought it reasonable to leave it there until the water was required in the home.

"After receiving the call that the interruption of the supply was imminent, we went outside to bring some of the water in, only to find that the pallet was empty, save for some of the plastic wrapping!

"To whoever is responsible of this theft, at this moment in time you have left 29 elderly, vulnerable individuals without water.

"Our staff have enough to do in delivering the care to these people without this callous act of selfishness!

"I will deal with it and ensure that our clients receive the service they deserve but, whoever your are, hang your head in shame!”

Properties in Morecambe, the West End, White Lund, Bare and Sandylands were affected by the turn-off of water supply for 24 hours, beginning on Monday afternoon.

The water company said they were trying to deal with the problem as quickly as they can.

