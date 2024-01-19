Morecambe care company staff organise special treat for their delighted clients

Staff at a Morecambe home care company hit the high notes with clients when they went above and beyond to spread some cheer.

Carers from Moralcare decided to organise a musical treat for all their service users over the festive period with some doorstep carol singing.

The team selflessly dedicated their own time to make a difference to vulnerable clients, one of whom with tears rolling down his cheeks said: “I can't believe they've done this for us.”

Deputy manager Alice Wiliamson said: “The people we care for are often battling loneliness or feelings of seclusion, especially around Christmas time.

A MoralCare service user with the carol singing staff.

"I'd like to thank the team of selfless carers who came together to spread joy and happiness, specifically Emily Philo, Loraine Laidlaw, Carol Causton, Charlotte Armer, and Alison Tyrrell, who took the time out of their busy lives at Christmas to visit our service users and spread some much needed joy and love.