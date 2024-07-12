Morecambe car showroom stands empty as dealership quits town

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
A long standing car dealership in Morecambe has closed and relocated to Cumbria.

David Hayton Autostore on Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe, close to the White Lund Industrial Estate, has relocated to Penrith, it says on the door of the now empty showroom.

Customers have been sent a letter about the relocation which said: “We want to let you know that on Friday, July 5, we will be relocating our Lancaster operations to Penrith and closing the site.

"This allows us to grow our Autostore business on the same site as our Group Preparation Centre and the majority of the Lancaster team will be joining us either there or in Kendal.

The David Hayton Autostore on Mellishaw Lane in Morecambe has closed and is now empty.The David Hayton Autostore on Mellishaw Lane in Morecambe has closed and is now empty.
"We've operated in the Lancashire area for a long time and we’re grateful for the custom and support you’ve given us over the years.

"Our business wouldn’t be what it is today without you so thank you!”

David Hayton Autostore have been approached for comment.

