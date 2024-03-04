Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Hayton Mazda – which has an autostore in Mellishaw Lane – is Mazda UK’s dealer group of the year after topping the Japanese car maker’s annual dealer group rankings.

The business, a Mazda franchise since 2013, topped the leader board in the national Mazda dealer group league, which assesses overall dealership performance including customer satisfaction in sales and service, renewals and service loyalty, lead management, profitability, Mazda approved used car sales and local business sales across the year.

David Hayton Mazda managing director, Chris Hayton, said: “We feel incredibly proud to have won the Mazda UK Dealer Group of the Year award and I would like to thank and dedicate this award to the phenomenal staff we have here at David Hayton Mazda.

David Hayton Autostore, Mellishaw Lane, Lancaster. Picture: Google

“Our aim is to continue to build on this success by offering outstanding service to our customers and maintaining the passion, drive and enthusiasm for Mazda found throughout our business.

“In these turbulent times, we are fortunate to have the continued support from Mazda UK, which has been fantastic.

“However, most importantly of all, I’d like to thank our loyal customers, many of whom have become friends, as they are instrumental in the success of David Hayton Mazda.”

Established in 1966 by David and Eleanor Hayton, the business is family owned and operated. The company, which has a long and rich history, acquired its first Mazda dealership in 2013 at Southport. Since then, new locations at Carlisle and Kendal have been added to the portfolio. It also operates three autostore used car outlets in Morecambe, Carlisle and Penrith.

Currently, David Hayton Mazda employs 43 colleagues across its three business locations in Carlisle, Kendal, and Southport. Some employees have now been with the business 40 years – an amazing milestone and testament to the consistency, success and values of the business.