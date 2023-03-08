Marketed by Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster, Bella's Bistro on Marine Road West in Morecambe offers ‘great potential for a new business owner.’

The well known cafe in the West End of Morecambe has seating for over 20 covers inside with more outside to the front.Accommodation comprises:Ground Floor - 11.2 x 5.6 (36'8" x 18'4") - Double fronted café with original features with serving area for hot drinks and cold food providing covers for some 20 covers, with potential for a further 10 covers outside the front of the property.Basement - 10 x 5.2 (32'9" x 17'0") - large fitted kitchen, stainless steal worktops and units, electric oven and appliances.Toilet - located in the basement, comprises of wc and wash hand basin.Store Room - Small store room in the basement providing access to the rear exit.

The cafe is not currently trading but all fitted out and ready to start.

The spacious cafe area has seating for over 20 covers inside. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

The asking price is realistic to achieve a quick sale in time for the holiday season.

It is a lock-up leasehold cafe business.The business has not been fully utilised by the present owners, so there really is opportunity to fully work the business by extending the operating hours.

Plenty of scope to alter the style of the business as well.Viewing is essential to fully appreciate the business potential.

The landlord will grant a new lease to the new owner of the business on terms to be agreed.

Morecambe is an extremely popular traditional seaside holiday resort sitting on the eastern shores of Morecambe Bay looking towards the Lakeland Fells.Morecambe is benefitting from ongoing development and regeneration initiatives including the proposed Eden Project Morecambe for which a planning application has been recently submitted and some funding approved.Designed to take into account the ecology of the Bay, Eden Project Morecambe will further enhance the tourist and resident attraction of Morecambe, once built, as well as further improve student diversity in conjunction with Lancaster University.Viewing arrangements are strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.Please call 01524 938546 to arrange.

The basement has a large fitted kitchen, stainless steel worktops and units, electric oven and appliances. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

The preparation area with coffee machines and appliances. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

