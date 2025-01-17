Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses in Morecambe have a new person at the helm championing their cause.

David Waddington, the owner of MiaItalia in Queen Street and Miogelato on Marine Road Central, has taken the reins at Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID).

He takes over from Ruth Wilkinson who is retiring as chairperson after more than three years of dedicated voluntary service.

Ruth’s leadership and collaboration, with a passionate and committed committee, has driven a range of initiatives aimed at supporting Morecambe’s community and economy.

Ruth Wilkinson, John O'Neill and David Waddington.

Highlights include the Safe Morecambe programme, developed in partnership with Morecambe Police, to make the town safer and more welcoming.

Working closely with Morecambe Town Hall and Lancaster City Council, the BID has supported iconic events such as Vintage By The Sea, Baylight festival, and food and music festivals, all of which have drawn in crowds and boosted the local calendar.

The BID also championed other community-enhancing projects such as introducing food markets, implementing interactive Playtechnics on the promenade for educational family fun, and providing crucial grants to businesses to improve the aesthetic appeal of their premises and adopt more sustainable practice.

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege to lead Morecambe BID,” said Ruth, who is the founder of Morecambe marketing agency, The Consult Centre.

"None of these achievements would have been possible without the dedicated and selfless contributions of the committee and the strong partnerships we’ve built with our local businesses and stakeholders.

"Together, we have worked tirelessly to ensure Morecambe is a better place for all who live, work and visit here.”

She extended her gratitude to BID manager John O’Neill for his invaluable support.

“John’s knowledge and commitment have been instrumental in the success of the BID,” she said.

"His contribution has been key both in planning and delivering our initiatives, and in sustaining the momentum of our progress year after year.”

Ruth also voiced her confidence in new chairperson David, who recently opened a second Miogelato in Lancaster’s New Street.

She said: “David has shown immense dedication to supporting Morecambe and I am thrilled he will take the reins.

"Alongside the continued guidance and expertise of our brilliant BID manager, John O’Neill, I am confident the BID will continue to accomplish great things.”

Morecambe BID is a voluntary organisation representing more than 350 independent, local and national businesses.

Its purpose is to enhance the town’s appeal, increase footfall from both visitors and locals, and bolster the local economy through innovative projects and sustainable initiatives.

The chairperson, along with all committee members, generously donates time and expertise to help ensure Morecambe thrives as a vibrant hub for residents and tourists alike.