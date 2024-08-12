Afters Desserts, 5, Euston Road, Morecambe is set out as an American style diner, very striking in red and white with covers for up to 96 people.

A full range of equipment including vented Gelato ice cream freezers, a Carpigiani ice cream maker, waffle makers and various other equipment, as well as an illuminated dessert display unit is included.

On the pedestrianised section of Euston Road, the large retail unit of substantial size has equal first floor space currently used as storage.

Afters Desserts trades really well and even has more scope within the existing ground floor unit to operate with longer hours.

It has a busy nightime trade with takeaway.

There is residue of a 10 year lease dated March 31, 2021 with the current rent passing £19,000 plus VAT per annum.

Viewing strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

View the listing at https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/for-sale-well-established-north-west-business-selling-desserts/