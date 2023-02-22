Morecambe business owner slapped with £400 bill for flytipping
A Morecambe business owner has had to pay a fixed penalty notice of £400 for flytipping.
Lancaster City Council received a report from a member of public about fly-tipping in the area of West Street/Clarendon Road, Morecambe.
Officers from the Public Realm team cleared the waste and Environmental Protection Officers conducted an investigation and interviewed the suspect.
The business owner was then given a fixed penalty notice of £400 for flytipping.
Fly tipping is a criminal offence and will be taken seriously by Lancaster City Council.
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “We rely on residents to provide information and evidence to help us investigate.
"We'd like to thank all those involved in this successful outcome.
“To help us crack down on fly-tipping, the easiest and quickest way to report incidents on public land/highway is online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping.”
Flytipping is a crime which carries serious penalties with a maximum penalty of five years jail and/or an unlimited fine.