Morecambe business owner slapped with £400 bill for flytipping

A Morecambe business owner has had to pay a fixed penalty notice of £400 for flytipping.

By Michelle Blade
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 3:58pm

Lancaster City Council received a report from a member of public about fly-tipping in the area of West Street/Clarendon Road, Morecambe.

Officers from the Public Realm team cleared the waste and Environmental Protection Officers conducted an investigation and interviewed the suspect.

The business owner was then given a fixed penalty notice of £400 for flytipping.

Flytipped rubbish in an alleyway near West Street/Clarendon Road Morecambe dumped by a Morecambe business owner. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Fly tipping is a criminal offence and will be taken seriously by Lancaster City Council.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “We rely on residents to provide information and evidence to help us investigate.

"We'd like to thank all those involved in this successful outcome.

“To help us crack down on fly-tipping, the easiest and quickest way to report incidents on public land/highway is online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping.

Flytipping is a crime which carries serious penalties with a maximum penalty of five years jail and/or an unlimited fine.