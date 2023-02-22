Lancaster City Council received a report from a member of public about fly-tipping in the area of West Street/Clarendon Road, Morecambe.

Officers from the Public Realm team cleared the waste and Environmental Protection Officers conducted an investigation and interviewed the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business owner was then given a fixed penalty notice of £400 for flytipping.

Flytipped rubbish in an alleyway near West Street/Clarendon Road Morecambe dumped by a Morecambe business owner. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

Fly tipping is a criminal offence and will be taken seriously by Lancaster City Council.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “We rely on residents to provide information and evidence to help us investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd like to thank all those involved in this successful outcome.

“To help us crack down on fly-tipping, the easiest and quickest way to report incidents on public land/highway is online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping.”