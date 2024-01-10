Morecambe business moves into brand new premises underneath Travelodge

A leading training and mentoring business has relocated to larger premises in Morecambe town centre.

PHX Training has moved in to the space underneath the Travelodge in Morecambe that was previously a gym.

The organisation has had a presence in Morecambe since 2012 but decided to relocate to a larger site to accommodate its growing number of customers.

PHX Training, which has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, offers training courses and functional skills from its seven sites across Lancashire and Cumbria.

Official opening of PHX Training Centre in Morecambe from left: Anita Dale, William Aspinwall, Chelsea Kelton, Briony Fawcett, Dan Scott, The Mayor of Lancaster Roger Dennison, Jayne Scott, Karron Remountos, Town Crier and Susan Sharp.

The new location will support PHX Training with its plans to deliver programmes designed to help individuals looking to develop professional and personal skills through career coaching, workshops and mentoring.

It will also provide outreach support in Lancaster.

The office, based on Euston Road, Morecambe, is led by manager Karron Remountos, alongside eight full time members of staff, with plans to recruit for additional roles in the future.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said: “We’re excited to be opening our new centre in Morecambe. Our new office is located in a prime position within the town centre, making it easily accessible for our customers in Morecambe and Lancaster.

“The new, larger space has been recently renovated, with new delivery rooms, a break out space and seating area all benefiting from an open layout, which will provide an ideal environment for our learners and staff.

“If you’re looking to develop your career or upskill yourself, please don’t hesitate to get in touch and schedule an appointment with one of our advisors.”

The Morecambe office will be open Monday to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.

PHX Training, with offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Morecambe, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, is celebrating its 20 year anniversary this year as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring across the region to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.