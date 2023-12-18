Morecambe business crowned 'Most Innovative' at prestigious awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Consult Centre was crowned Most Innovative Social Media & Marketing Agency 2023 in Lancashire at this year’s Northern Enterprise Awards.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from such a respected organisation," said Ruth Wilkinson, founder of The Consult Centre based on Marine Road Central. "It's a testament to the hard work of our entire team and the innovative solutions we've been able to provide for our clients."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by SME News, the awards recognise the industriousness and dedication of businesses and enterprises hailing from the North of England. This year’s award is particularly meaningful as it acknowledges the resilience and ingenuity of businesses in the ever-changing landscape of marketing, focusing on those marketers who have supported clients to deliver significant growth.

Ruth Wilkinson, founder of The Consult Centre.

The Consult Centre was selected for its outstanding innovation in social media and marketing strategies, exceptional customer care, and a novel business model that sets it apart from industry peers. The judging panel, consisting of the unbiased Research and Judging team at SME News, commended the company for its commitment to client dedication, business growth, online reputation and overall business performance.

"We are so proud to be part of the vibrant and resilient business community in Northern England," added Lesley Perrett, Head of Social Media for The Consult Centre. "This award truly belongs to our dedicated team and loyal clients who have supported us throughout our journey."