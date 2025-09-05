A Morecambe hair and beauty salon has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vogue Hair & Beauty was named runner-up in the Best Salon category at the 2025 UK Hair and Beauty Awards at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

The business fought off fierce competition from more than 10,000 other UK salons to take the runner-up slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Laura Norman and her team are also celebrating the Marine Road East business’ 12th anniversary, with the salon recently having been extended and refurbished.

Salon owner Laura Norman on the red carpet at the 2025 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Laura said: “As Vogue Hair & Beauty joyfully step into our 13th year, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal clients.

“Thank you for their unwavering trust and support that has sustained Vogue every step of the way over the last 12 years."

Laura also thanked past and present team members. “Their passion, artistry and dedication have made Vogue the area’s leading hair and beauty destination,” she said.