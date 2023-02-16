Morecambe bus driver wins top award for driving without a hitch for 25 years

Andy Forshaw, who joined what was to become Stagecoach as a driver in 1994, has received a rare Road Operator Safety Award to celebrate the fact that in all his years driving a bus he has always kept himself and his passengers safe.

Andy, who works at the Stagecoach Morecambe bus depot, said: “I didn’t know I was going to get this award. I was just in the office when I got asked into the office for a ‘word’, That’s the first I knew about it.

"I got some vouchers as well. It was wonderful, I was gobsmacked but it is nice to be recognised but you don’t expect it. I was just doing my job.

Morecambe Stagecoach driver Andrew Forshaw who has achieved an award for 25 years safe driving.

“Some of the other drivers have congratulated me and a few have had a little banter with it all but it’s been nice. Although now there is a lot of pressure on me to keep up the good driving.”

Andy was aged just 26 and out in his car when he saw a Leyland bus with a sign on the back asking if he wanted to drive that bus.

"I gave it a thought and when I got home called the number,” said Andy.

“This was in 1994 and a week later I had a job interview. I think driving buses is a job you either love or hate, I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and I have seen many changes such as CCTV on the buses which has made them much safer.”

Morecambe Stagecoach driver Andrew Forshaw behind the wheel.

Andy spent the bulk of his career working between Ingleton and Lancaster. He said: “It was a rural route, and me and two colleagues worked out of Ingleton. We had lots of regulars who I became good friends with over the years.”

Andy paid tribute to his mentor who he met on his first day at work. “On my first day I sat in the mess room like a scared little boy and Vince O’Donnell walked in and introduced himself to me,” he said.

"It’s a day I’ll never forget. He inspired me and became like a father figure to me. He has retired now but he taught me a lot and was a good mentor. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him.”

Tom Waterhouse, Operations Director at Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “Andy’s achievement is remarkable. When you take a moment to think of the thousands of miles Andy has driven during his career, it shows the skill and professionalism that’s needed when someone climbs into the driver’s cab.”

The Road Operator Safety Awards recognise excellence and encourage safe driving among UK bus operators and their drivers. Drivers who have complied with the conditions of the scheme each year are entitled to an award in recognition.