Morecambe bus driver who is TikTok sensation with 20,000 followers celebrates 30 years of day job

Lyndon Orriss is recognisable to many across the bay, not only having lived in Morecambe all his life and being a driver for Stagecoach for 30 years, but more specifically after

amassing 20,000 followers in the social media platform.

He took up the hobby during Covid to “make people smile during a sad time” and now believes he has created between 400 and 500 videos.

@Krazybusguy Lyndon Orriss from Morecambe is a TikTok sensation by night and a bus driver by day.

“I just do it for a laugh,” Lyndon said, “and if I can make one person smile it’s worth it.”

Asked about his most successful video to date, he says it was a lip sync to a Covid song written and performed by someone else.

“That one got 500,000 views on TikTok and then got shared on Facebook and went worldwide,” he said.

“That’s how I’ve grown such a following, with some videos going viral and then people clicking on my profile to find out more.”

Stagecoach Long Service Awards - award recipient Lyndon Orriss, (centre) with his wife, Keely Orriss, presented with his long service award by managing director Tom Waterhouse (right). PHOTOGRAPHY: HARRY ATKINSON

The majority of the 52-year-old’s TikToks are recorded on a bus and he says he has had nothing but support from Stagecoach bosses.

Despite his internet fame, Lyndon says he loves his day job as a driver and has no intention of giving it up.

On Friday March 22 he was one of 36 Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire employees honoured in a special ceremony at Low Wood Bay Resort and Spa, in Windermere.

The event acknowledged the long service of 29 current and seven retired employees – who between them boast 985 years of combined service with the company.

Lyndon came out of the army in February 1994, where he had been a driver, and after a couple of months as a civilian he admits he was bored.

He enquired about wagon driving, but was dismissed for being “too young” and so he applied to Stagecoach to pass the time.

“I soon realised I loved it,” Lyndon said. “Every day I do the same trip, but it’s always different.

“I’m currently driving from Carlisle depot at the moment to help out, and it’s a challenge with new routes and people but I still enjoy it.”

And while many drivers may struggle to maintain order and respect with groups of schoolchildren, Lyndon’s side-hobby on TikTok means that he is often recognised by the youngsters.

“It breaks the ice and they definitely behave more,” he said. “Treat them like people, not children, and it works far better.

“The job is as hard or as easy as you make it. Every day I decide to make it easy and to enjoy it. And so I do.”

Tom Waterhouse, managing director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “Congratulations to Lyndon and to everyone who received their long service awards this year.

“It’s amazing to see just how much experience we have at Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire. I’d like to extend my personal thanks to all 36 amazing members of staff for all

their hard work and dedication to both the company and to our customers over the years.”