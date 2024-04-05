Morecambe Brass Band's spring concert to celebrate recent victory at national championships
The band are celebrating their recent victory, becoming North West 3rd section champions.
The victory brings an invitation to the Finals of the National Brass Band Championships.
The band will proudly represent the North West at the Final, which will be their third consecutive time in doing so.
Additionally, as a result of the victory, the band will promote to the Second Section.
The band are delighted to invite everyone to help them celebrate at their Spring concert at The Platform on April 13, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Titled Dimensions will be an exciting evening of captivating live music, with a diverse programme exploring the many dimensions of fabulous brass band compositions and arrangements.Tickets are £15 adults, free for under 16s accompanied by an adult and available to buy online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform.
Tickets can also be purchased on the door on the night.