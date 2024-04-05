Morecambe Brass Band's spring concert to celebrate recent victory at national championships

Morecambe Brass Band's spring concert will be at The Platform on April 13.

The band are celebrating their recent victory, becoming North West 3rd section champions.

The victory brings an invitation to the Finals of the National Brass Band Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band will proudly represent the North West at the Final, which will be their third consecutive time in doing so.

Additionally, as a result of the victory, the band will promote to the Second Section.

The band are delighted to invite everyone to help them celebrate at their Spring concert at The Platform on April 13, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Titled Dimensions will be an exciting evening of captivating live music, with a diverse programme exploring the many dimensions of fabulous brass band compositions and arrangements.Tickets are £15 adults, free for under 16s accompanied by an adult and available to buy online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform.