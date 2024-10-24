Morecambe Brass Band to feature on BBC’s The One Show as part of National Lottery celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe Brass Band will be recorded for a feature on BBC’s The One Show.

The band will be on the Morecambe stone jetty or at The Platform on November 2, from 2.30pm, and want to invite everyone to come down and cheer them, and the town on.

Morecambe Brass Band musical director Andrew W Porter said: “Morecambe Band will be recorded for a featurette on the One Show.

"The recording is taking place on November 2. There are different parts to the recording, one of which is recording the band at the Stone Jetty in Morecambe at 2.30pm, or if inclement weather, under the external canopy of the Platform Theatre.

“The point of the feature is part of showcasing organisations that have received assistance from the National Lottery.

“The National Lottery is turning 30 years old in November and it’s going to be celebrated on The One Show on BBC.

“Morecambe Band were the first recipients of the Lottery support, and president, Bernard Vause BEM, still holds the cheque that the Band were presented - Cheque Number 1.

“The funding has had a positive effect on the band over the years.

"We still have the lottery funded instruments, and these are used within our organisation still to this day, by people who were there 30 years ago!”

Andrew added: “It means a lot to be featured on The One Show, not only showcasing the National Lottery support, but our band itself, which is growing from strength to strength as an organisation both on and off the stage.

"It is important for the region to have a musical organisation that everyone can be proud of, and an inclusive one that people can come along to, join in and learn.

"This is what we are achieving right now as an organisation. The Lottery paved the way, 30 years ago, for this to happen.”

In July, British Army captain Andrew W Porter’s remarkable career hit new heights after he landed a top job with what many regard as the ‘pinnacle’ of military bands – The Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Andrew, who lives in Carnforth, remains as musical director of Morecambe Brass Band.