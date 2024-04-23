Morecambe brass band stalwart to be presented with British Empire Medal at Lancaster Castle ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bernard Vause, president of the Morecambe Brass Band Association, was recognised in the King's New Year's Honours List and has been awarded a BEM for services to music and to the community in Morecambe.

Bernard, 83, will celebrate 50 years with the band in 2024, having joined in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During that time, he helped set up its youth band, and has also been the band librarian, chairman, secretary and fundraiser, as well as playing euphonium.

Bernard Vause.

He was also instrumental in the band being the first arts group to be awarded a National Lottery grant in 1995.

Bernard, who lives in Morecambe, continues to take part in the band's Christmas performances.

He is also organist at Torrisholme Methodist Church.

The honours ceremony at Lancaster Castle takes place on Friday, May 3.

There will be a prestigious honours ceremony at Lancaster Castle on Friday, May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the magnificent Shire Hall, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker, will be presenting British Empire Medals (BEM) on behalf of His Majesty The King to recipients from Lancashire commended in the recent New Year Honours List for services to their local community.

The BEM recipients on the evening as well as Bernard Vause from Morecambe, will be Waqas Arshad from Nelson, Chair, Bradley Big Local, for his services to families with Mental Health Issues in Lancashire; John Fielding, from Accrington, Scout Leader, 2nd Rishton Baptist Scout Group, for his services to Young People and the community in Lancashire; and Russell Walters from Lytham St Annes, Director, Cardiff Cymru and Careline Coordinator, Care for the Family, for voluntary service in Wales.

Mrs Parker, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, said: "I am delighted to see such deserving people from Lancashire being recognised by the award of the British Empire Medal.

"It will be a privilege to present them on behalf of His Majesty The King."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad