Morecambe Brass Band are holding their festive Christmas concert in the town this weekend.

The band are celebrating two years of great success at the Regional Championships, the band have represented the North West at the National

Brass Band Championships and locally the band have been extremely successful winning almost all the prizes at Kirby Lonsdale Band Contest,

including best band overall.

Morecambe Brass Band at Grange.

The Christmas concert is themed ‘Secret Santa’ and the band promise a fantastic evening of wonderful entertainment and music chosen and lead

by conductor Andrew Porter.

The Christmas concert is this Saturday, (December 16) at The Platform in Morecambe, doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £12 for adults, free for under 16s accompanied by an adult, available to buy online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform