Morecambe Brass Band Christmas concert this weekend
The band are celebrating two years of great success at the Regional Championships, the band have represented the North West at the National
Brass Band Championships and locally the band have been extremely successful winning almost all the prizes at Kirby Lonsdale Band Contest,
including best band overall.
The Christmas concert is themed ‘Secret Santa’ and the band promise a fantastic evening of wonderful entertainment and music chosen and lead
by conductor Andrew Porter.
The Christmas concert is this Saturday, (December 16) at The Platform in Morecambe, doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Tickets are £12 for adults, free for under 16s accompanied by an adult, available to buy online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform
The Platform box office is open Tuesdays and Thursday 12pm - 4pm and tickets can also be purchased on the door on the night.