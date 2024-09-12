Morecambe billing for guitarist who shares album producer with Ed Sheeran and Shakira

A female guitar prodigy at just 14, Chantel McGregor will headline a Morecambe venue for one night only next month.

The British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter is currently touring the UK.

Chantel was told by major labels at 14 years-old that she had a "great voice, but girls don't play guitar like that!"

Wisely ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history to achieve a 100% pass mark, with 18 distinctions.

Chantel McGregor will be performing at The Platform in Morecambe in October. Picture by Chris Griffiths.

When Chantel released her 2011 debut album, Like No Other, one critic said, “Chantel McGregor deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own

mountain. She doesn’t strum or pick her guitar but almost bends and distorts it, as if she’s channelling the ghost of Hendrix through her fingers.”

The album was produced by Livingstone Brown, whose production credits include Ed Sheeran, Robin Trower, and Shakira.

The end result was a beautifully crafted debut album that showcased Chantel’s versatility and talent as a singer-songwriter.

Chantel’s follow up album, Like Control, was released in October 2015 to critical acclaim.

In late 2020, Cleopatra Records released Gumbo Blues, a tribute album to Dr John, in which Chantel was one of the featured guitarists.

Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, and in August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the sessions.

Chantel McGregor comes to The Platform in Morecambe on October 25.

Contact The Platform box office on 01524 582803 or email [email protected].