Morecambe BID warning after reports of children climbing on rooftops in town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Morecambe BID said on their Facebook page: “While it might seem like fun at the time, we’re pretty sure it’s not going to feel as exciting when someone’s “hanging out” over the edge of a building by their fingernails!
“Now, we might not live in the 80s any more but we’re asking for your support. Please have a chat with the kids about staying safe and respecting the spaces that make Morecambe special.
“Not only is all this climbing causing damage to businesses and community facilities, but the risk of someone getting seriously hurt is very real.
"We want all our young residents to enjoy Morecambe safely, and if they’re looking for adventure, we’re sure there are healthier (and safer!) ways to do it.”