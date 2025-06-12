Morecambe Bay’s ‘loveliest spot’ celebrated at art exhibition

A sign at Silverdale Railway Station. The village will be celebrated at this year’s Silverdale Art Group annual exhibition.

The loveliest spot on Morecambe Bay is being celebrated at this year’s Silverdale Art Group Annual Exhibition.

For many years, visitors to Silverdale arriving by train have been greeted with a sign at the railway station which announces ‘Sunny Silverdale, The Loveliest Spot on Morecambe Bay’, so in a group project, members of the village art group have contributed mini-paintings of what Silverdale means to them.

The collection features views over the Bay, flora and fauna, camping, the village garden surplus stall, and even Silverdale’s annual, village pantomime.

This year’s exhibition also features a varied array of art works by the Silverdale Art Group’s members, demonstrations, and a children’s area to encourage the artists of tomorrow.

Entry is free and light refreshments will be available between 11am and 4pm.

The exhibition will be open 10am to 5pm, Friday June 27 to Sunday June 29 at The Gaskell Hall, Emesgate Lane, Silverdale LA5 0RA.

Visitors to Silverdale should note that although the Silverdale Art Group Exhibition coincides with the Silverdale and Arnside Arts Festival, the Festival venues are only open on the Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29.

For more information about the Silverdale Art Group, please visit https://www.silverdaleart.co.uk/