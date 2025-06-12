Morecambe Bay’s ‘loveliest spot’ celebrated at art exhibition
For many years, visitors to Silverdale arriving by train have been greeted with a sign at the railway station which announces ‘Sunny Silverdale, The Loveliest Spot on Morecambe Bay’, so in a group project, members of the village art group have contributed mini-paintings of what Silverdale means to them.
The collection features views over the Bay, flora and fauna, camping, the village garden surplus stall, and even Silverdale’s annual, village pantomime.
This year’s exhibition also features a varied array of art works by the Silverdale Art Group’s members, demonstrations, and a children’s area to encourage the artists of tomorrow.
Entry is free and light refreshments will be available between 11am and 4pm.
The exhibition will be open 10am to 5pm, Friday June 27 to Sunday June 29 at The Gaskell Hall, Emesgate Lane, Silverdale LA5 0RA.