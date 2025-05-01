Morecambe Baylight’s 23ft paper whale goes to new home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of Morecambe's Baylight Festival have found a new home for this year's star attraction - a giant light-up whale.

Baylight Morecambe posted on X: “Today, thanks to the fantastic help of the guys at @whitelundmetals we said farewell to the #Baylight25 Great White Whale, as he headed off to his new home at @HaltonMill. He sang as he went!

“Thanks again also to the team at @morecambebid who sponsored the whale for Baylight 25."

The 23ft tissue-covered wicker whale, created for the event by community artist Donna Campbell and local helpers, led the dusk parade along the promenade in February.

Baylight '25s Great White Whale goes to its new home.

It had to be moved from its temporary ‘secret location’ storage facility by April 18.

"We just needed somewhere to keep it safe because we want to bring it out year after year,” said Johnny Bean from festival organisers Morecambe Sparkle.

Mr Bean added: “We have now found a new home for the giant whale at Halton Mill.”