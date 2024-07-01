Morecambe Bay search and rescue charity proud to receive national honour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bay Search and Rescue team charity has achieved national recognition from HM Coastguard.

HM Coastguard has declared 'facility status’ for Bay Search and Rescue following their achievements in Morecambe Bay.

Bay Search and Rescue has been in existence since the late nineties, and became a formal charity registered in England and Wales in 2001.

A spokesperson for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Anyone that has worked with us, knows that we work flat out and are a highly motivated team, with a track record of getting things done.

Bay Search and Rescue Sherp vehicle out in the bay at Arnside.

“Life threatening events like the flooding during storm Desmond in 2015/16, freak snow falls like the terrifying Beast from the East 2018, and not to mention the huge fires on winter hill and surrounding areas in the same year are just some of the hundreds of incidents away from the bay, where our specialist vehicles and training have saved lives.

“The above however, are freak events which come along every few years and whilst we continually train for them, and have vehicles and equipment ready to deploy, they are not our day to day business.”

BSAR have won many awards for its achievements as a small independent organisation over the last twenty years, no more so than The Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2020 which is the highest recognition awarded for a voluntary organisation.

A spokesperson for BSAR said: “Since our direct involvement in the cockling tragedy twenty years ago this year, we have strived to develop the team, invested in high levels of nationally and internationally recognised training and worked with company’s across Europe researching and acquiring the best equipment possible suited to the ever changing landscape that is the bay.

Volunteers from Bay Search and Rescue team training to do a mud rescue in Morecambe Bay.

“Our work in the Bay is what we do best, yes we rescue people and animals when they are unlucky enough to be caught out by it, but we also protect the Bay from human destruction, removing dangerous debris which is washed in with the tides, things like oil filled barrels knocked off ships, rusted drums of chemicals.

"Much of this work goes unnoticed by many, but if not dealt with could cause untold damage to wildlife and the ecosystem.

"However we are also hugely focused on prevention rather than cure, and more recently we’ve started trials with warning signs in areas known to be troublesome hot spots, and they spell out plainly the immediate dangers, and through the use of QR codes on the signs with mobile phones, you can access immediately accurate tide times before taking a stroll avoiding getting caught out by the incredibly fast tides.

“We are extremely proud to have received this national recognition from HMCG, and also to be recognised as the first independent Mud and Quicksand Rescue team approved by HM coastguard in the UK.

“Thanks to all the hard work and dedication of each and every team member, and all our members throughout the organisation.”