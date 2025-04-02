Morecambe Bay rescue crews help pensioner who fell down rocks at Arnside beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bay Search and Rescue were called out to help after an elderly man tripped and fell down a rocky embankment at Arnside.

This was today (Wednesday) at around 4.30pm.

A BSAR spokesman said: “After examination at the scene the man was able to hobble assisted by crews from Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team to BSARs Sherp where he was gently transported from the coastal path back to the Main Office and reception to New Barns Caravan Park and The Bob-In Cafe.

“A paramedic ambulance arrived promptly and the gentleman was left in the care of the ambulance crew with a good number of cuts bumps and bruises, but hopefully nothing serious.

“The timing was perfect today as two of BSARs crew were about to undertake a patrol in the Sherp as yet again another big tide was due and the tide came in around half an hour after the pensioner had been recovered.

“He wasn’t in any danger from the water but it may well have made recovery back to the Bob in Cafe a little more difficult.

“A great result with great team work from all concerned.”

They added: “Remember if you are on the coast and see someone in trouble dial 999 and ask for the coastguard – they will get the nearest trained rescue team to you.

“We have live tide signs placed around the bay which give high water time but don’t forget the tide runs into the bay several hours before high water filling all the channels and gullies.

"Allow plenty of time to get off safely.”