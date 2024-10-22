Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe Bay Oysters, the U.K.’s largest hatchery, has gained the highly sought after and industry recognised Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) accreditation.

Regarded as one of the most robust and stringently audited standards in the industry, this accreditation secures its place at the forefront of responsible practices.

Part of the Associated Seafoods group, this exciting development underscores its position as the UK’s leading aquaculture business with innovation and sustainability at its core.

Other brands in the group include Loch Fyne Oysters, and Golden Shell Mussels, with Loch Fyne Oysters also being granted ASC ‘Chain of custody’.

This particular certification means that products can now be tracked from the source right to the final customer.

Clearly demonstrating enhanced transparency, this supports Associated Seafoods’ ambition to lead the way in sustainable practices across all its products.

Like many other food production industries, aquaculture is facing growing challenges caused by climate change.

Practices that were once customary now require frequent reassessment and adjustment.

Morecambe Bay.

The adoption of well-established standards encourages self-regulation and improvement, ensuring businesses like Morecambe Bay Oysters remain sustainable and innovative.

In order to achieve ASC accreditation, it must be demonstrated that farming practices have no negative impact on biodiversity or the ecosystems in which they operate.

Its farms do not use any harmful chemicals, and since marine life feed on naturally available plankton, no additional feed is required.

Farming activities are conducted in a way that does not harm the sensitive ecosystems and habitats where they operate.

These practices are carried out at levels that can be comfortably maintained, future proofing the business to tackle the challenges created by climate change and threats to food security.

Victor West, managing director at Associated Seafoods, said: “Our ASC accreditation is a significant milestone for Morecambe Bay Oysters, and reflects our commitment to sustainable aquaculture.

"We hope our farming practices not only support the health of local ecosystems, but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the industry.

“With Morecambe Bay being an environmentally and ecologically significant location, our accreditation holds particular importance, as the area has several special designations due to its role in

supporting diverse wildlife and habitats.

"We are proud to produce delicious and nutritious local food that showcases the best of British aquaculture.

"Our oysters reflect the rich marine environment of Morecambe Bay, and the importance of offering consumers a product that both tastes great and is responsibly sourced.

"These achievements would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from our committed team.”

The success of its commercial operations across the brands enables the business to drive further sustainable initiatives such as the introduction of sustainable and genetically diverse organisms to mitigate the risk of nonnative species spawning, and carbon footprint reduction through the natural filtration and growth cycle of the oysters.