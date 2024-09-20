Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe Bay has been named one of the best spots to go sea kayaking in England in a list by Countryfile.

Introducing the list which includes Paddle UK’s recommendations, Countryfile said: “Here are some of our top places to sea kayak around England's coast.

“From brilliant cliff lines to fascinating historical landmarks, these coastal paddling adventures have it all to offer.

“However, before setting out on your adventure you need to make sure you are dressed appropriately for kayaking, have all the right equipment, the weather and conditions are ok and you are skilled enough to cope with the sea.”

Morecambe Bay by Arton Medd. Morecambe Bay has been touted as one of the best spots for sea kayaking in England.

Morecambe Bay is recommended as one of the best sea kayaking spots “for wildlife and breathtaking habitats”.

Countryfile and Paddle UK also said it is “a truly special place to paddle”.

They added: “Morecambe Bay in Lancashire in the North West of England is home to an abundance of bird and marine life. A truly special place to paddle, the bay has been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest thanks to being home to rare and special wildlife, with unique habitats.

“Five different rivers flow into the bay, making the coastline varied in shape. It's also one of the UK’s biggest intertidal mudflat and sands, which means there are many spots that are popular with kayakers, paddleboarders, and paddlers of all kinds.

“Nearly every town along the coastline offers access to the sea water and the base for an adventure. And if the weather isn’t right, use England’s only coastal canal route just off the beach to head out on the sea.”

The five best spots for sea kayaking in England, as picked by Countryfile and Paddle UK, are:

*Morecambe Bay

*Whitby

*Cuckmere Haven

*Mersea Island

*Jurassic Coast

For more information visit https://www.countryfile.com/go-outdoors/get-active/best-sea-kayaking-places-england