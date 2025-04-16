Morecambe Bay named among Britain's most Instagrammable - ahead of Easter Bank Holiday weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Travel experts Miro & Sons Kotor Tours analysed Instagram hashtag data for bays across Britain to uncover which coastal locations have been tagged the most on the platform by users.
In first place was Tor Bay in Devonshire - the home of Torquay, Paignton and Brixham clocked up an impressive 401,801 Instagram posts using the hashtag #torbay.
In second place was Cardiff Bay, and in third was Whitley Bay. But Lancashire’s Morecambe Bay wasn’t far behind, in seventh place with 90,022 posts for #MorecambeBay.
Offering beautiful natural landscapes, the bay has plenty of seaside towns and coastal views, with Morecambe, Arnside and Grange-over-Sands being highlights.
The views have long been inspiring people, with noted artist Joseph Mallord William Turner producing a raft of watercolours depicting the bay area in the 1800s, many of which sit in top art galleries around the world.
Last December it was named among the very best in the UK for a family Boxing Day walk, in April 2023 TimeOut media placed Morecambe at number 28 in its ‘handpicked guide to the UK’s finest beaches’ –the only Lancashire beach to make the cut, and in 2022, The Telegraph named Morecambe beach 13th in its top 20.
Magdalena Petrusic, travel expert from Miro & Sons Kotor Tours, said: “With the number of hashtagged posts varying for each bay, travellers who are looking for off-the-beaten-path experiences have some excellent options for the spring and summer seasons.