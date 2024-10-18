Morecambe Bay is 250 years old this week and these 20 beautiful pictures display it in all its glory

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
This week marks 250 years since the words ‘Morecambe Bay’ appeared on a map.

To mark the occasion, we’re featuring this lovely selection of pictures from Heather Bolton which display our bay in all its glory.

Morecambe's motto, Beauty Surrounds Health Abounds, couldn’t ring truer.

-

1. Morecambe Bay in all its glory

- Photo: Heather Bolton

Photo Sales
-

2. Morecambe Bay in all its glory

- Photo: Heather Bolton

Photo Sales
-

3. Morecambe Bay in all its glory

- Photo: Heather Bolton

Photo Sales
-

4. Morecambe Bay in all its glory

- Photo: Heather Bolton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe BayMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice